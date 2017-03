Stephanie, from Miami, a hand-picked shopper, walks through the aisles of the Galeries Lafayette department store to select items to purchase, as part of a special event on the eve of the start of winter sales, in Paris, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

View of an aisle with shopping carts at Carrefour Planet supermarket in Nice Lingostiere November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose more than expected in February against January, European Commission data showed on Thursday.

The Commission said in a monthly flash estimate that the indicator improved by 1.8 points to -6.7 this month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement only to -7.55.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)