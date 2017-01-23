A customer carries shopping bags with purchases in a department store in Paris, France, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose slightly less than expected in January, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Monday.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to -4.9 this month from -5.1 in December.

In the wider European Union of 28 countries, consumer confidence rose 0.3 points to -4.3, the Commission said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)