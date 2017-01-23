Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose slightly less than expected in January, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Monday.
The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to -4.9 this month from -5.1 in December.
In the wider European Union of 28 countries, consumer confidence rose 0.3 points to -4.3, the Commission said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.