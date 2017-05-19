The shopping mall ''Galeria Kaufhof'' in Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose less than expected in May, a European Commission flash estimate showed on Friday.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 points to -3.3 in May against April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.6 points to -3.0.

In the wider European Union of 28 countries, consumer confidence rose 0.1 point to -3.3.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)