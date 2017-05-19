Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose less than expected in May, a European Commission flash estimate showed on Friday.
The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 points to -3.3 in May against April.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.6 points to -3.0.
In the wider European Union of 28 countries, consumer confidence rose 0.1 point to -3.3.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
