Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence defied market expectations of a fifth straight month of decline and rose slightly in October, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday.
The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 points to -11.1 this month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to -12.0.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.