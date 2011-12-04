PARIS The euro zone faces a crucial week that could go a long way to determining its future, with financial markets on tenterhooks after a deteriorating two-year sovereign debt crisis.

Following is a breakdown of the key events up to and including a December 9 European Union summit increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area.

MONDAY DEC. 5

- French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Paris to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.

- New Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti sets out debt-cutting measures and economic reforms in Rome, with more than 20 billion euros ($27 bln) in savings and tax rises sought to meet a balanced budget promise in 2013 and revive a moribund economy.

- The Irish government presents an austerity budget designed to meet the terms of Dublin's EU/IMF bailout amid concern a fragile return to growth could be wiped out.

TUESDAY, December 6

- The Greek parliament is expected to vote on its 2012 austerity budget, a crucial part of its bailout terms. Once passed, it will herald the return of the troika - comprising representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF - to Athens the following week.

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner arrives in Europe for a three-day visit to press key euro zone leaders to take decisive action to avert a financial disaster. He will visit Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris, Marseille and Milan.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

- Centre-right EU leaders meet in Marseille for two days. Merkel, Sarkozy and incoming Spanish premier Mariano Rajoy will be there on Thursday as will top EU officials Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso. Rajoy, not due to be sworn in until later in December, may outline some of his economic plans.

- Germany will auction around five billion euros of five-year debt. Last week it suffered a near failure with authorities having to pick up about 40 percent of the paper investors would not buy.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

- Last ECB policy meeting of the year. A Reuters poll of economists forecast a 60 percent chance of a rate cut to 1.0 percent and a big majority said they expect the central bank to announce new long-term liquidity tenders to help keep banks afloat.

The poll gave a 40 percent chance of the ECB stepping up bond purchases with freshly printed money within six months, something it has opposed so far though it may eventually have to conclude the biggest threat lies in recession, a credit crunch and the risk of deflation, rather than inflation.

- EU leaders gather in the evening in Brussels for a working dinner prior to Friday's summit.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

- EU leaders' summit in Brussels. The focus will be squarely on new rules to tighten fiscal integration. The question is whether that will be done via time-consuming treaty change which would need to be ratified by all 27 EU members or whether a shorter cut, involving the single currency group pressing ahead alone, will be pursued.

The optimistic view is that embarking on that process will calm financial markets, but that is indeed optimistic. Dramatic measures involving the ECB breaking its rules by radically increasing its bond-buying support are unlikely at this point but there will surely be discussions about a way to get the IMF more involved, probably with money paid over by euro zone central banks.

Analysts say a summit that falls short could lead to a harsh market reaction that could force a rapid reappraisal by policymakers, some of whom have already identified January as a potential crunch point.

($1 = 0.7446 euros)

