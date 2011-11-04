Here is a snapshot of the euro zone crisis as G20 leaders meet in Cannes. All times are GMT:

* 1454 -- IMF head Christine Lagarde said that the International Monetary Fund would not lend to the European Financial Stabilization Fund (EFSF).

* 1442 -- U.S. President Barack Obama says he is confident Europe has the capacity to meet euro zone debt crisis challenge.

* 1431 -- Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he had a solid majority in parliament and saw no need for an interim "technical government."

* 1408 -- Berlusconi said Italy had refused an offer of financial support from the IMF.

* 1347 -- French President Nicolas Sarkozy says that there is no way the euro zone will be allowed to fall apart

* 1218 -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was positive the IMF would monitor Italy and its progress with economic reforms via quarterly reports.

* 1215 -- The euro fell versus the dollar and German Bund futures rose after Merkel said hardly any countries in the G20 have said they will participate in the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

* 1212 -- Merkel said she wants to ensure that the IMF has sufficient resources.

* 1209 -- European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said the Euro is a stable currency

* 1123 -- Greece said it had dropped its plans to hold a controversial referendum on the country's euro zone membership.

* 1036 -- The European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates does not reflect a strategic shift towards pragmatism, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said.

* 0705 -- Italy has agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress in meeting targets on pension, labour and structural reforms that were agreed with EU leaders last week, a senior EU source said.