BERLIN The German parliament will not back any agreement to rescue Greece if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not taking part, the parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday.

Volker Kauder, a close Merkel ally, also said that Merkel clearly wants Greece to remain in the euro zone. He said that Greece leaving the euro zone would definitely not be a cheaper alternative to its staying in the currency bloc.

"I couldn't vote for a further payment if the IMF says it won't work," Kauder told ARD TV. "We're pleased that the IMF is with us but if it says it won't work then our parliamentary group will also say we can't pay out further (loan) tranches."

"We all know what's at stake. No one else in Europe is carrying the responsibility for this except Greece itself.

"Not only Angela Merkel (wants to keep Greece in the euro), a lot of people want that....We're saying Greece should remain. But it won't work that Greece sets the terms and says 'everyone else has to dance to our tune'. Greece needs to get back to reality."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Caroline Copley)