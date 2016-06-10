A frayed Greek national flag flutters among antennas atop a building in central Athens, Greece in this file photo taken July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Files

BERLIN The German parliament's budget committee on Friday voted in favour of releasing the next tranche of aid to Greece from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund, lawmakers said.

The budget committee had no objections against unlocking the 10.3 billion euros (8.05 billion pounds) in credit, conservative budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg said. The decision was confirmed also by another lawmaker.

Last week Greek lawmakers approved a set of extra measures demanded by international lenders to receive further bailout funds and cheap bank funding from the European Central Bank.

