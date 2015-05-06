BERLIN It is wrong to blame the troika, Europe or Germany for Greece's fiscal problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"Neither the troika, nor Europe, nor Germany can be blamed for Greece's problems," Schaeuble said. "Greece lived beyond its means for many years."

The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund are Greece's creditors and dubbed the troika.

Schaeuble added: "We have to continue helping (Greece) but the help has to make sense. If at the end of the day nothing changes, that will only hurt the Greeks themselves."

