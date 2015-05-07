BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he does not have high expectations for any sort of a breakthrough on Greece at euro group negotiations on Monday.

"One shouldn't assume any kind of spectacular results -- that is not within the realm of possibilities," Schaeuble told a news conference in Berlin, adding he would meet his Greek counterpart before the start of the meeting.

Schaeuble also said it would be wonderful if Greece were to get help from Russia but added he did not believe it would be as much as the country needs.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Madeline Chambers)