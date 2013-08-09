Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras speaks during an interview with Reuters in Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS The euro zone needs a common debt market to exit the crisis, Greece's finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

"The euro zone must deal with its main problems," Stournaras said. "A banking union... an economic policy which combines fiscal consolidation and growth, not all countries can impose austerity ... and the most important: a common debt market, but this probably at the end."

Stournaras added that Greece, which is in its sixth year of recession, needs a primary budget surplus and growth before it returns to the bond markets.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)