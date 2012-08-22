BRUSSELS The euro zone has put together a toolbox for helping distressed countries, which Spain has indicated it might need to use.

If Madrid does ask for help, the euro zone could use any of the tools or instruments listed below to help lower its borrowing costs. The activation of any of them would require a formal request from Spain and a 'memorandum of understanding' listing conditions it must meet in exchange for the help.

Any interventions would be carried out by the euro zone's temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, and then be transferred to the permanent European Stability Mechanism, once it is up and running.

Crucially, the European Central Bank has indicated it could intervene in the bond market to lower sovereign yields but only if a country has asked for similar help from the rescue funds first.

For a story on the choices facing Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, click

1. PRIMARY MARKET PURCHASES

The EFSF/ESM can buy a government's bonds at auction if the country is already under a full rescue programme or has a precautionary credit line open. It is not clear therefore whether Spain would qualify for such assistance since it is not in a full programme, although it is getting loans for its banks.

The EFSF/ESM intervention would be at market price and was intended to be used mainly towards the end of a bailout programme to help the country return to the market.

The EFSF/ESM would normally not buy more then 50 percent of the issue offered at the auction. Intervention would take place only if "a reasonable participation of private investors at a rate not excessively above the EFSF/ESM funding rate as the Reference Funding Rate is possible".

To get such help, the European Commission would first have to assess Spain's debt sustainability. Then the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers would have to decide whether to go ahead and IMF could also be involved in monitoring.

The bond purchases could also be made by a Co-Investment Fund (CIF) -- an investment company set up by the EFSF/ESM together with private investors.

2. SECONDARY MARKET PURCHASES

If euro zone countries unanimously agree, the EFSF/ESM can buy a government's bonds on the secondary market -- that is after auction when they are freely traded -- to reduce yields. To qualify, a euro zone country would need:

- a sustainable debt and external position

- to respect EU budget rules, or, if already in breach of them, follow EU ministers' recommendations to get back on track

- have a track record of borrowing at reasonable costs

- observe EU recommendations regarding the reduction of the country's excessive macroeconomic imbalances, if any

- have no bank solvency problems

Upon a request from a government, and if the European Central Bank believes exceptional market circumstances exist, the European Commission and the ECB would prepare a memorandum of understanding with the country within 1-2 days.

Many economists and policymakers believe that this form of intervention would be the least effective because of the limited funds the EFSF/ESM has at its disposal -- the total firepower of the EFSF/ESM will not exceed 500 billion euros.

The bond purchases can also be made by the Co-Investment Fund mentioned above.

3. PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINES

The EFSF/ESM can grant a country a precautionary credit line to show markets that the government will be able to finance itself if needs be. The typical size of the credit line would be between 2 and 10 percent of a country's gross domestic product.

Under the tools available there is a Precautionary Conditioned Credit Line (PCCL) and an Enhanced Conditions Credit Line (ECCL).

They can be offered for one year, with the possibility of a six-month extension twice, to countries that respect EU budget rules, or, if they are already in breach of these rules, abide by EU ministers' recommendations to get back on track.

They must also have a sustainable debt and external position, respect commitments to reduce macroeconomic imbalances, have a track record of borrowing from markets at reasonable rates and have no bank solvency problems.

The PCCL is based on pre-established conditions and is limited to euro zone countries where the economic and financial situation is still fundamentally sound and which remain committed to maintaining sound and credible policies.

The ECCL is open to countries whose general economic and financial situation remains sound, but which do not comply with some of the eligibility criteria required for the PCCL.

If Spain were to apply for a credit line, the Commission and ECB would assess the risk of its future financing problems and the need for corrective measures and the Eurogroup would decide by unanimity whether to grant the credit.

The Commission, in liaison with the ECB, would carry out enhanced surveillance of Spain and report every three months to the Eurogroup.

4. FIRST-LOSS INSURANCE

Another tool to maximise the power of the bailout funds and help sovereigns lower borrowing costs is credit enhancement to primary market bond sales. This is aimed at increasing demand for new issues by providing a degree of protection to investors.

The euro zone would issue a partial protection certificate attached to each bond auctioned by the sovereign, giving the holder credit protection equal to between 20 and 30 percent of the principal amount of the bond -- that effectively means that the buyer would be protected against losses of 20-30 percent.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)