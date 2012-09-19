BERLIN Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday after talks with Germany's Angela Merkel that his country's interest in joining the euro after it becomes a member of the European Union next year continued unabated despite the euro zone crisis.

"If you asked the population today, I think most of them would say 'Yes'," Milanovic told a joint news conference with the German chancellor in Berlin.

Croatia is due to become the 28th member of the EU next July but Milanovic said most people in his country already had their savings in euros, "so moving towards the euro zone would fit the trend because the country is 'euro-ised' to a large degree".

He did acknowledge that "enthusiasm for joining the EU is now a bit lower than it was 10 years ago" because of the crisis in the bloc, but said Croatia expected to benefit from the EU's cohesion funds which are designed to help poorer EU countries.

Merkel voiced support for the Social Democratic leader's reforms aimed at improving Croatia's public finances and credit rating. The ratings agency Fitch raised Croatia's outlook to stable from negative this month.

"When for example the ratings agencies put Croatia's outlook back on neutral, or better than it was in the past, that is a sign that its policies are correct," said Merkel.

