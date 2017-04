FRANKFURT The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed in January and net portfolio investments dropped, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

The currency bloc's adjusted current account surplus narrowed to 25.4 billion euros (20 billion pounds) in January from a revised 28.6 billion a month earlier.

Unadjusted portfolio and direct investments generated an inflow of 45.6 billion euros, down from 89.3 billion euros a month earlier.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus was 3.0 percent of the bloc's GDP, unchanged from one month earlier.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)