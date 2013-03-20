A man makes a transaction at an ATM machine outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Athens March 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

NICOSIA The Cypriot government is considering whether to allow banks to reopen on Thursday and could impose capital restrictions if they do, a senior government official said.

"At the moment the issue is if and how banks will reopen tomorrow. Capital restrictions being considered," the official, who declined to be named, said in a text message to Reuters.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Patrick Graham)