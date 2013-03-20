FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
NICOSIA The Cypriot government is considering whether to allow banks to reopen on Thursday and could impose capital restrictions if they do, a senior government official said.
"At the moment the issue is if and how banks will reopen tomorrow. Capital restrictions being considered," the official, who declined to be named, said in a text message to Reuters.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.