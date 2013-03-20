FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, a government official said, as the euro zone country tries to avoid a financial meltdown having rejected the terms of a European Union bailout.
With Monday a public holiday, the move effectively closes lenders until Tuesday, March 26. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.