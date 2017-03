European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Michel Barnier answers reporters' questions during an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Any capital controls in Cyprus will not last long, the EU's head of financial regulation said on Monday, saying he expected their approval by the European Parliament later this week.

"This is a restriction on movement that may only last a few days," the EU's Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier told a news conference in Brussels.

Such measures would be aimed at containing the problems of Cypriot banks.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)