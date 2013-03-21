European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso holds a news conference during a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels March 14, 2013. European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday with differences over austerity and how best to tackle the social costs of the debt... REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MOSCOW European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was worried about the financial crisis in Cyprus but hoped a solution could be found.

"I'm very concerned with the recent developments in Cyprus, mainly because of the consequences for the citizens of Cyprus," Barroso, the head of the European Union's executive arm, told a conference in Moscow.

"We have in the past solved bigger problems. I hope that this time a solution can also be found."

