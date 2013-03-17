Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain will compensate its military personnel based in Cyprus hit by a bank levy imposed on Cypriot accounts as part of a euro zone bailout, Chancellor George Osborne said on Sunday.
"For people serving in our military, people serving our government out in Cyprus ... we are going to compensate anyone who is affected by this bank tax," he told BBC television.
Britain has about 3,500 military personnel based in Cyprus.
The euro zone agreed on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros (8 billion pounds) but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.