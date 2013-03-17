Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (L), and the Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls, appear on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, hosted by Jeremy Vine, in London March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout

LONDON Britain will compensate its military personnel based in Cyprus hit by a bank levy imposed on Cypriot accounts as part of a euro zone bailout, Chancellor George Osborne said on Sunday.

"For people serving in our military, people serving our government out in Cyprus ... we are going to compensate anyone who is affected by this bank tax," he told BBC television.

Britain has about 3,500 military personnel based in Cyprus.

The euro zone agreed on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros (8 billion pounds) but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Janet Lawrence)