Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BRUSSELS Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal that would see the creation of a "good bank" and a "bad bank" and include the shutting down of Cyprus's second largest lender, EU sources said.
The draft proposal was agreed by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in negotiation with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. The plan will now be presented to euro zone finance ministers for discussion, the officials said.
Two sources said the proposal involved shifting deposits below 100,000 euros (85, 232 pounds) from the Popular Bank of Cyprus (also known as Laiki) to the Bank of Cyprus to create a "good bank".
Uninsured deposits -- those above 100,000 euros -- would be held and would face a heavy levy, the officials said, and the bank would then effectively be shuttered. It was not immediately clear how big the levy would be.
The Bank of Cyprus would also assume all of the emergency lending that Popular Bank has taken on from the European Central Bank, which totals 9 billion euros. That would leave the Bank of Cyprus with total ELA exposure of 10 billion, the source said.
(Writing by Luke Baker)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.