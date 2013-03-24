BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers delayed by two hours a Sunday evening meeting intended to help Cyprus meet a Monday deadline to avert collapse of its banking system and potential exit from the euro.

A euro zone official said the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers had been rescheduled for about 7 p.m. British Time from 5 p.m. British Time, because talks with Cypriot officials ahead of those discussions had overrun.

Ahead of the ministers' meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades held talks in Brussels on Sunday with EU, European Central Bank and IMF leaders.

