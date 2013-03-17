PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
The table below details in euros the key deposit figures for banks in Italy, Spain, Greece and Ireland, giving an indication of how the deposits have fluctuated during the euro zone crisis.
There are about 5.5 trillion euros (4.7 trillion pounds) in deposits across the four banking systems, the biggest of which are Italy's and Spain's.
ITALY (in euros)
Deposits from Italian private sector in banks in Italy:
Jan 2013: 1,442.6 billion
High Dec 2012: 1,473.8 billion
Low Oct 2008: 1,046.5 billion
Deposits from Euro zone private sector in banks in Italy:
Jan 2013: 23.4 billion
High March 2013: 26.9 billion
Low February 2010: 22.7 billion
Deposits from rest of world in banks in Italy:
Jan 2013: 144.9 billion
High Aug: 2008: 233.6 billion
Low Jan 2013: 144.9 billion
Total deposits in banks in Italy:
Jan 2013: 2,437.1 billion
High June 2012: 2,471.9 billion
Low July 2008: 2,098.4 billion
* Figures from Banca d'Italia's Base Informativa Pubblica bip.bancaditalia.it
** Jan 2013 figures are provisional
SPAIN (in euros)
Spanish private sector deposits in banks in Spain:
Dec 2012: 1,316.4 billion
High Dec 2010: 1,440.4 billion
Low Aug 2012: 1,273.7 billion
Rest of world deposits in banks in Spain:
Dec 2012: 339 billion
High March 2013: 547.1 billion
Low Dec 2012: 339 billion
Total deposits in banks in Spain:
Dec 2012: 2,297 billion
High June 2012: 2,422 billion
Low June 2008: 2,217 billion
* Source, Banco de Espana's aggregate balance sheet
** Rest of world data includes Euro zone and interbank deposits
IRELAND (in euros)
Irish private sector deposits in banks in Ireland:
Jan 2013: 167.4 billion
High Aug 2009: 187.1 billion
Low Jan 2012: 162 billion
Euro zone deposits in banks in Ireland:
Jan 2013: 113.8 billion
High Jan 2009: 253.2 billion
Low Dec 2012: 112.9 billion
Rest of world deposits in banks in Ireland:
Jan 2013: 121.6 billion
High Oct 2008: 394.6 billion
Low Jan 2013: 121.6 billion
Total deposits in banks in Ireland:
Jan 2013: 475.9 billion
High Jan 2009: 979.7 billion
Low Jan 2013: 475.9 billion
* Source: Central Bank of Ireland's Credit Institutions Aggregate Balance Sheets
** Euro zone and Rest of World include interbank and government deposits.
GREECE (in euros)
Greek private sector deposits in banks in Greece:
Jan 2013: 166.3 billion
High Sept 2009: 242.5 billion
Low June 2012: 154.8 billion
Euro zone private sector deposits in banks in Greece:
Jan 2013: 1.45 billion
High Nov 2008: 2.13 billion
Low April 2012: 1.27 billion
Rest of world deposits in banks in Greece:
Jan 2013: 42.9 billion
High June 2010: 64.2 billion
Low May 2010: 28.3 billion
Total deposits in banks in Greece:**
Jan 2013: 252.5 billion
High Sept 2009: 372.2 billion
Low Aug 2012: 241.9 billion
* Source, Bank of Greece's Aggregate Balance Sheet for Credit Institutions
** Includes items classed as 'liabilities to credit institutions'
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
