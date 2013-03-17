The table below details in euros the key deposit figures for banks in Italy, Spain, Greece and Ireland, giving an indication of how the deposits have fluctuated during the euro zone crisis.

There are about 5.5 trillion euros (4.7 trillion pounds) in deposits across the four banking systems, the biggest of which are Italy's and Spain's.

ITALY (in euros)

Deposits from Italian private sector in banks in Italy:

Jan 2013: 1,442.6 billion

High Dec 2012: 1,473.8 billion

Low Oct 2008: 1,046.5 billion

Deposits from Euro zone private sector in banks in Italy:

Jan 2013: 23.4 billion

High March 2013: 26.9 billion

Low February 2010: 22.7 billion

Deposits from rest of world in banks in Italy:

Jan 2013: 144.9 billion

High Aug: 2008: 233.6 billion

Low Jan 2013: 144.9 billion

Total deposits in banks in Italy:

Jan 2013: 2,437.1 billion

High June 2012: 2,471.9 billion

Low July 2008: 2,098.4 billion

* Figures from Banca d'Italia's Base Informativa Pubblica bip.bancaditalia.it

** Jan 2013 figures are provisional

SPAIN (in euros)

Spanish private sector deposits in banks in Spain:

Dec 2012: 1,316.4 billion

High Dec 2010: 1,440.4 billion

Low Aug 2012: 1,273.7 billion

Rest of world deposits in banks in Spain:

Dec 2012: 339 billion

High March 2013: 547.1 billion

Low Dec 2012: 339 billion

Total deposits in banks in Spain:

Dec 2012: 2,297 billion

High June 2012: 2,422 billion

Low June 2008: 2,217 billion

* Source, Banco de Espana's aggregate balance sheet

** Rest of world data includes Euro zone and interbank deposits

IRELAND (in euros)

Irish private sector deposits in banks in Ireland:

Jan 2013: 167.4 billion

High Aug 2009: 187.1 billion

Low Jan 2012: 162 billion

Euro zone deposits in banks in Ireland:

Jan 2013: 113.8 billion

High Jan 2009: 253.2 billion

Low Dec 2012: 112.9 billion

Rest of world deposits in banks in Ireland:

Jan 2013: 121.6 billion

High Oct 2008: 394.6 billion

Low Jan 2013: 121.6 billion

Total deposits in banks in Ireland:

Jan 2013: 475.9 billion

High Jan 2009: 979.7 billion

Low Jan 2013: 475.9 billion

* Source: Central Bank of Ireland's Credit Institutions Aggregate Balance Sheets

** Euro zone and Rest of World include interbank and government deposits.

GREECE (in euros)

Greek private sector deposits in banks in Greece:

Jan 2013: 166.3 billion

High Sept 2009: 242.5 billion

Low June 2012: 154.8 billion

Euro zone private sector deposits in banks in Greece:

Jan 2013: 1.45 billion

High Nov 2008: 2.13 billion

Low April 2012: 1.27 billion

Rest of world deposits in banks in Greece:

Jan 2013: 42.9 billion

High June 2010: 64.2 billion

Low May 2010: 28.3 billion

Total deposits in banks in Greece:**

Jan 2013: 252.5 billion

High Sept 2009: 372.2 billion

Low Aug 2012: 241.9 billion

* Source, Bank of Greece's Aggregate Balance Sheet for Credit Institutions

** Includes items classed as 'liabilities to credit institutions'

(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)