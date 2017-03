AMSTERDAM The Eurogroup is trying to lower the amount paid by member states for a possible Cyprus rescue, the head of the group of euro zone finance ministers told Dutch broadcaster RTL 7.

"We are looking in the Eurogroup at what is needed and we are trying to lower the amount which would be brought together by the member states. It also depends on how we arrange the programme," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)