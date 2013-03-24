Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
AMSTERDAM Most Dutch think Cyprus should leave the euro zone even though the cost of a bail-out for the country would be tiny compared to the rescue for Greece, a poll published on Sunday said.
More than half those surveyed, or 56 percent, thought Cyprus should leave, according to a survey by pollster Maurice de Hond.
The results of the poll were published as Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem prepares to meet other euro zone finance ministers to discuss a bail-out for the indebted Mediterranean island. Dijsselbloem is the chair of the Eurogroup euro zone finance ministers, who are due to meet later on Sunday in Brussels.
The poll also showed that a majority of supporters of Dijsselbloem's social democratic Labour party think Cyprus should be helped to avoid going bankrupt.
The question on Cyprus was part of a broader opinion poll on political parties in the Netherlands, where the governing centre-right Liberal party and the social democratic Labour party won a total of 79 seats between them in elections in September last year.
But the poll showed that since then support has grown for strongly eurosceptic parties like the Socialists and the Freedom Party. This reflects widespread frustration at painful austerity measures being pushed through in the country.
The poll showed that if there were elections now, the Liberals would win 23 seats and Labour 18.
"The people who voted Liberal in 2012 but who have since left the party are very eurosceptic," said De Hond.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.