AMSTERDAM Eurogroup finance ministers will have contact if necessary, possibly via conference call, after the Cypriot parliament votes on a levy on depositors in the island's banks, a euro zone source told Reuters on Monday.

Cyprus's parliament has postponed a vote on a proposed one-off levy on bank deposits that was announced over the weekend until Tuesday evening to give it more time to study amended government proposals on levying bank depositors.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Patrick Graham)