FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
ATHENS The Eurogroup has decided to give Cyprus more flexibility over a bank levy which is part of its bailout conditions, a Greek finance ministry source said on Monday after a teleconference of euro zone finance ministers.
The Eurogroup has agreed that depositors with less than 100,000 euros (85,765.34 pounds) should be protected, the official said, on condition of anonymity.
He said Cyprus should still raise 5.8 billion euros from the levy as planned, and that the Cypriot parliament would vote on the rescue package on Tuesday.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.