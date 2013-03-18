FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS France is open to a re-worked version of an EU bailout deal for Cyprus changing the level at which a tax is imposed on bank accounts, a source close to President Francois Hollande said on Monday.
"It is a decision that will be made among 17 (euro zone members) and the ECB but the signals we have sent at this stage are that that is okay by us," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Cypriot government is working on a plan to soften the blow of the bailout deal to smaller savers by tilting more of the tax towards those with deposits greater than 100,000 euros ($130,700) - many of them Russians.
(reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Alexandria Sage and Mark John)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.