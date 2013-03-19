BERLIN The German government has no idea when or if the Cypriot parliament will vote on the bailout programme agreed by euro zone finance ministers and until it has been approved the country's banks cannot reopen, a senior German official said.

"The Cypriot parliament didn't decide on Sunday, it didn't decide yesterday and as long as it doesn't decide, there is no programme," the official said on Tuesday in Berlin, on condition of anonymity. "As long as there is no programme, liquidity help for the Cypriot banks is endangered, and the banks cannot reopen."

"Whether, when or how the Cypriot parliament will decide I don't know," the official continued. "The situation is bad for Cyprus, not because of decisions taken here, but simply because the situation is bad in Cyprus."

