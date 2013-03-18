FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble deflected blame on Monday for a Euorpean bailout deal for Cyprus that foresees hitting small savers in the Mediterranean island's banks, saying this solution had not been a German idea and that he was open to it being changed.
"The levy on deposits below 100,000 euros was not the creation of the German government," Schaeuble told reporters in Berlin. "If one reached another solution we would not have the slightest problem."
Schaeuble added however that it was impossible to solve Cyprus's financial problems without reducing the size of its banking sector.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.