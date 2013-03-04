European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are confident a deal on a bailout of Cyprus can be reached by the end of March, although details still need to be worked out, top euro zone officials said on Monday.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, told a news conference that the ministers were ready to help the Mediterranean island overhaul its economy, and especially its oversized banking sector.
"We agreed to target a political endorsement of the programme towards the second half of March," Dijsselbloem said, referring to the rescue package, which is set to total up to 17 billion euros (14.6 billion pounds).
Removing one of the stumbling blocs for an agreement, Dijsselbloem said that the new Cypriot authorities had agreed to an independent review of how Cypriot banks are implementing anti money laundering laws. That is likely to appease Germany, which has raised concerns about money-laundering on the island.
(Reporting By Annika Breidthardt, Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.