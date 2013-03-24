A child takes part in a protest comprising of around 40 people from Cyprus outside a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

A man looks at a shop window with a sign informing shoppers that only cash is accepted, in Nicosia' shopping district March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man holds a broken 1-euro coin pin during a protest comprising of around 40 people from Cyprus, outside a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

(L-R) International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici chat at the start of a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (L) chats with Belgium's Finance Minister Koen Geens at the start of a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde (L) and Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble chat at the start of a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

BRUSSELS Cyprus, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new plan to resolve the island's bank and finance a rescue of the country, an EU official said early on Monday.

The proposal, which will now be presented to euro zone finance ministers for discussion, will involve setting up a "good bank" and a "bad bank" and will mean that Popular Bank of Cyprus, known as Laiki, will effectively be shut down.

Deposits below 100,000 euros (85, 232 pounds) in Laiki will be transferred to Bank of Cyprus. Deposits above 100,000 euros, which under EU law are not insured, will be frozen and will be used to resolve debt. It remains unclear how large the write-down on those funds will be.

The EU spokesman said there would be no "levy" imposed on any Cypriot banks, with the package requiring a full "bail-in" of uninsured depositors, which is likely to mean heavy losses for those with large holdings in Laiki and potentially Bank of Cyprus, where many Russians hold bank accounts.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Luke Baker)