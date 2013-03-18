FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are in favour of imposing a 15.6 percent levy on deposits of above 100,000 euros (85,776.69 pounds) in Cyprus's banks to help recapitalise its financial sector while sparing depositors up to that level, euro zone officials said.
Euro zone finance ministers held a conference call on Monday to again discuss the terms of a 10-billion-euro bailout for the Mediterranean island that they had agreed early on Saturday.
"All Eurogroup ministers wanted the 100,000 euros to be untaxed," one Greek finance ministry official said. "Cyprus doesn't want to impose a large tax above 100,000 because the money will flow out. Two thirds of deposits are from abroad."
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.