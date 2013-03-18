FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would work with other leaders in Europe to ensure the stability of the euro zone after a weekend plan to save Cyprus by imposing a levy on bank deposits sent shockwaves through the single currency bloc.
"In our political functions we have worked to ensure the stability of the euro zone as a whole," Merkel said, speaking alongside French President Francois Hollande and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso before a meeting with European industrialists to discuss boosting growth, jobs and competitiveness.
"We have done this in past years and will continue to do so as we have in these days with Cyprus. Here too we want to ensure the euro remains stable overall."
Cypriot ministers were scrambling to revise the plan agreed between euro zone finance ministers in the early hours of Saturday after it sparked a political backlash, sent the euro lower and weighed on global stock markets.
Their aim is to soften the blow to savers with less than 100,000 euros in deposits ahead of a vote in the Cypriot parliament on Tuesday. Under the plan agreed over the weekend, a 6.75 percent levy would be imposed on these deposits despite the fact that they are supposed to be fully guaranteed.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.