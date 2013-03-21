NICOSIA Lawmakers in Cyprus postponed until Friday a debate on emergency legislation tabled by the government to confront the island's financial crisis, saying they needed more time for consultations.

The government had submitted bills proposing the creation of a "Solidarity Fund" of state assets, the imposition of capital controls on banks and measures to address the island's stricken banks as it scrambles to clinch a bailout from the European Union.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Sophie Hares)