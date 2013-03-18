FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
WASHINGTON The United States is keeping a close eye on the situation in Cyprus, the Treasury Department said on Monday, after a bailout that included a tax on savers raised fears of contagion in other parts of Europe.
"The Treasury Department is monitoring the situation in Cyprus closely, and Secretary (Jack) Lew has been speaking with his European counterparts," the Treasury said in a statement.
"It is important that Cyprus and its Euro area partners work to resolve the situation in a way that is responsible and fair and ensures financial stability."
(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.