PARIS France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to a recent deal between the two country's leaders to combat the euro zone crisis and protect the euro currency, the finance ministers of both countries said on Friday.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble made the announcement after talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee presidential palace, without giving details.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Sarkozy met in Berlin last Sunday and said they had agreed to come up with a comprehensive and lasting response to the euro zone's debt crisis.

