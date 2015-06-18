LUXEMBOURG The euro zone bailout fund posted a profit of 444 million euros ($506.87 million) in 2014, further expanding its net income in the second year of operations.

In 2013 the profits of the fund, known as European Stability Mechanism, were 254 million euros according to the annual report approved on Thursday by the ESM board of governors, whose members are the finance ministers of the 19 euro zone member states.

ESM profits come mostly from the interests it charges on loans to euro zone states, and are used to fill a reserve fund that serves as a buffer against possible losses.

The fund has a paid-in capital of 80 billion euros and a lending capacity of 500 billion euros, of which nearly 50 billion are being loaned to Spain and Cyprus.

Greece's existing bailout programme is funded through the facilities that preceded the establishment of the ESM, the European Financial Stability Facility.

The interest rates paid by Athens on its loans from the European Financial Stability Facility stand at around 1.35 percent, against 5-percent rates that Greece pays for interest on securities the country issued to financial markets over the last ten years, the ESM report said.

