LONDON An Italian debt sale next week will shake euro zone bond markets out of their summer torpor, refocusing investor attention on the difficulties the region's struggling states face to borrow at affordable rates.

Thursday's auction kicks off a hectic schedule of bond sales throughout the euro zone over the coming weeks, whose success or failure will hinge on how effective policymakers are in their latest attempts to tame the bloc's three-year-old debt crisis.

Yields on lower-rated debt have tumbled over the last month on expectations the European Central Bank will, at its policy meeting on September 6, unveil a beefed-up bond buying programme to help ease the pressure on countries such as Spain and Italy.

Anticipation of a new backstop to halt the spread of the crisis should be enough to smooth the Italian sale, although analysts said yields could rise in the run-up to the auction.

"We will probably see some ongoing sell-off in the Italian bond market for the next few days but I think that the auction itself will go reasonably OK," said Artis Frankovics, strategist at Nomura in London.

"A week after that we have an ECB meeting where people are expecting some sort of announcement on yield targeting and that should limit any big sell-off.

Italy is expected to launch a new 10-year bond alongside smaller sales of existing lines, with final details due on Monday.

DIVERGENT OUTLOOKS

Beyond next week, the pace of bond auctions picks up for all the region's major sovereigns. Spain and Italy are both scheduled to issue twice during September and the actions of the ECB will be crucial to the success of those sales.

Spanish two-year bond yields have fallen from more than 7 percent to 3.8 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi promised in late July to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, but a failure to deliver could unwind that move and make new sales difficult.

"If there's not more transparency and visibility over what's on the table, the situation could quickly deteriorate again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

Both Spain and Italy are battling to generate growth, rein in spending and retain the confidence of the domestic banks and international investors who still buy their bonds.

Spain must still issue around 25 billion euros of bonds this year and analysts estimate Italy, with a significantly larger debt market, has roughly 80 billion euros left to sell.

"Given the significant amount of issuance that both Spain and Italy still have to do in the final months of this year, we could run into serious trouble before year-end," de Groot said.

"In that sense it's pretty crucial that there be more visibility with respect to the ECB's position. It has to clarify a lot of points on how far it is willing to go."

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)