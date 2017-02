BERLIN German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, a party leader in the ruling coalition, said on Wednesday the euro zone should consider lowering its budget deficit ceiling from the current 3 percent to achieve more stability.

"We must consider how to tighten the budgetary thumbscrews further. I could imagine for example further lowering the deficit limit from 3 percent over the mid-term," the head of the Free Democrats, junior partners of Angela Merkel's conservatives, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Brian Rohan)