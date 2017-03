BRATISLAVA The euro zone needs to improve its shock-absorption capacity through completing a banking union and building a capital markets union, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.

"I strongly believe a shock absorption through a strong and well functioning banking union and well functioning capital markets union is a preferred way of creating new additional public buffers in our national and European budgets," he told a conference in Bratislava.

