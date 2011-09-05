PARIS EU states must ensure the EFSF bailout fund has enough money to allay concerns about its funding and push ahead with a treaty change including writing in fiscal rules, Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi said.

Draghi, the future president of the ECB, said that risk aversion in the wake of the financial crisis was "here to stay." He also said it was not exactly true that the financial system was undercapitalised, as many banks had been successful in raising capital on the markets.

"The short-term answer is (to) apply the agreements of July 21 that put in place the EFSF (and) give it enough resources so that is not going to be perceived from day zero as having no money because it has already been committed, all of it," he told a conference in Paris.

"But it is not enough. Let's not forget that the crisis starts from the incompleteness of European construction," Draghi said, pointing to the patchwork of different fiscal and regulatory regimes in the euro zone.

"We are discovering that we cannot live with this incompleteness anymore."

