AMSTERDAM Countries in southern Europe must go ahead with all their reforms and budget cuts to keep the euro afloat, the Dutch caretaker prime minister said on Friday.

"We must do everything possible to prevent the euro zone from falling apart," Mark Rutte said in a televised press briefing.

Rutte, who will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week for talks, said the Netherlands was not in favour of a broader political and banking union.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Sara Webb; editing by Ron Askew)