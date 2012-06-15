Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
AMSTERDAM Countries in southern Europe must go ahead with all their reforms and budget cuts to keep the euro afloat, the Dutch caretaker prime minister said on Friday.
"We must do everything possible to prevent the euro zone from falling apart," Mark Rutte said in a televised press briefing.
Rutte, who will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week for talks, said the Netherlands was not in favour of a broader political and banking union.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Sara Webb; editing by Ron Askew)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 13 people and wounded 83 others on Monday, a senior police official said.