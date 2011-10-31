AMSTERDAM The Dutch prime minister will debate the euro zone rescue measures with parliament on Tuesday but he may not win a majority backing which could have implications for the bailout package and his government's survival.

No actual voting will take place at the 1900 GMT meeting because the package, agreed by European leaders last week, legally does not require it but the coalition government wants to hear it has majority support for each rescue deal.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to win a majority but failure to do so could force him to return to Brussels and ask for changes to the package, specifically more guarantees that budget rules will be enforced in the single currency area.

There is also a slim chance that a rejection could lead to a government collapse.

Absence of majority support does not affect the euro zone agreement of July 21, which was approved by parliament early October.

The Liberal-Christian Democrat minority coalition needs opposition parties to approve euro zone bailouts because its main ally, Geert Wilders' anti-immigration Freedom Party, is strongly opposed to such bailouts.

The opposition has become more critical of bailouts, especially the pro-European Labour Party, the biggest opposition party, as the crisis has dragged.

Here are the different scenarios:

LABOUR WILL SUPPORT THE PACKAGE

Despite a more critical tone by Labour -- calling actions by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi an operetta -- a decision in favour of the euro zone package is the most likely scenario.

"I don't think the chance of a no vote is high. There is a substantial (euro zone) agreement," said Philip van Praag, senior lecturer in political science at University of Amsterdam.

Labour's increased reluctance to support euro zone bailouts stems from uneasiness over bolstering a centre-right government and a need to show its independence, political analysts said.

A rejection would go against the pro-European stance of Labour which has often been in government.

"Labour would become Europe's laughing stock, making them a totally irresponsible party. It would be a full disaster for them. Labour will agree, they are with their backs against the wall," said Andre Krouwel, political science lecturer at VU University.

MAJORITY SUPPORT WITHOUT LABOUR

The Liberal-Christian Democrat minority coalition, which jointly controls 52 of the 150 seats in parliament's lower house, could also rely on smaller, pro-European parties for a majority.

The Green-Left party and Liberal Democrats D66, which each have 10 seats, have so far supported the euro zone bailouts and are expected to support last week's agreement as well.

With the help of the Christian Union party, which has five seats, the five parties combined can muster a majority.

Christian Union, which voted against the July 21 rescue, may support the latest package if it meets certain criteria.

"We will judge the package once it is there. We have never said we will oppose it just for the sake of opposing it," Christian Union MP Carola Schouten said in parliament last week.

NO SUPPORT, BACK TO BRUSSELS

If Rutte does not get majority support in parliament, he will be forced to go back to Brussels and ask for extra measures from European leaders to convince the opposition parties the rescue package will work.

"The cabinet will have to see whether there is room in Europe to make changes to the agreements, such as more specific powers for a budget commissioner," said Van Praag.

The Netherlands, a fiscally conservative country with a triple-A rating, has lobbied hard for a powerful "budget czar" who can enforce the European rules on deficits and state debt, and the Dutch parliament is keen on more fiscal discipline.

NO SUPPORT, NO GOVERNMENT?

There is only a very remote chance that Rutte's government could collapse if it fails to get majority support.

"Only if a motion of distrust is filed and accepted, the government would have to step down," Van Praag said.

One of the opposition parties could file the motion of distrust, which would then need to be accepted by all opposition parties plus two members of the coalition or Wilders' Freedom Party.

But none of the bigger parties is likely to welcome new elections because support for both Labour and Christian Democrats has slumped in the past year, analysts said. It also seems unlikely that the alliance between the Liberals and Geert Wilders' Freedom Party would continue after an election, they added.

A Slovak scenario for Rutte's government, where the prime minister would offer the cabinet's resignation in return for opposition support, is another option but very unlikely.

"Labour would not like to this kind of horse-trading. They say they are a party for European interests and want to act as such," Van Praag said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb/Anna Willard)