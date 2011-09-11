AMSTERDAM The majority of the Dutch support their prime minister's proposal to appoint a European budget tsar with the power to punish euro zone countries which break budget rules, an opinion poll found.

A Maurice de Hond poll published on Sunday found 72 percent of participants supported the government's proposal.

Also, 55 percent said they expected the composition of the euro zone would change within the next three years; 74 percent said they expected Greece to stay in the euro zone and for its debt to be forgiven while only 3 percent expected Greece to repay its debt in full.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and finance minister Jan Kees de Jager have been pushing for an independent authority in Europe with the power to enforce budget rules, because they see this as the only way to avoid a repeat of the debt crisis.

They presented their formal proposal to the Dutch parliament on Wednesday, saying euro zone budget "sinners," or countries which break the budget rules, should be given the option to leave the single currency area.

The fiscally conservative Netherlands has been among the more demanding euro zone countries in the bailout debate -- insisting on private sector and IMF involvement, and now pushing for a budget commissioner -- in a bid to stop public support from slipping.

Recent opinion polls have found taxpayers increasingly concerned about the cost of rescuing euro zone members.

The Dutch minority Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition needs to muster the support of opposition parties to secure a majority when parliament votes, probably later this month, on euro zone rescue measures which have not yet been approved.

The government's key ally, Geert Wilders' Freedom Party, is strongly opposed to euro zone bailouts.

Opposition parties Labour and Democrats 66 have so far supported all the bailouts because the single currency brings trade benefits for the export-dependent Dutch economy.

(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb and Dan Lalor)