ATHENS Greece's private sector umbrella union GSEE called on Monday a 24-hour strike for Nov. 12 to protest reforms demanded by the country's lenders under its third bailout, a union official said.

"The union's board met on Monday and decided to hold a strike taking into consideration the dramatic results of the third bailout for Greek earners," the official told Reuters.

Greece's parliament on Friday passed reforms increasing the retirement age to 67 and introducing penalties on early retirement.

It will be the union's first strike since the left-wing government took power in January.

