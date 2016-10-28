Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
LONDON There would be "many downsides" for the European Central Bank if it bought the bonds of the euro zone's banks, Ireland's member of the ECB Governing Council Philip Lane said on Friday.
"Investing in bank bonds would have many downsides for a central bank, it is not part of current strategy," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
He added that the negative effects of the ECB's unconventional measures such as negative interest rates: "Have so far been limited."
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.