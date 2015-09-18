Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS Greece will have to continue to carry out economic reforms in order to remain in the euro zone, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Greeks are due to vote in a general election on Sunday, and the winner will need to oversee deep economic reforms required for an 86 billion euro (62 billion pounds) bailout brokered in August, a recapitalisation of the country's banks, and the unwinding of capital controls imposed to prevent an implosion of the financial system.

"Greece must continue to reform in such a way as to be able to stay in the euro zone," Coeure told a conference in Paris.

