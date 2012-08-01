BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will unveil a two-pronged approach on Thursday to battle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports in its Thursday editions.

The Munich-based daily said it has obtained information that Draghi is planning concerted action using both the ECB and the future euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy in order to help push down borrowing rates for those two countries.

The ESM would purchase sovereign debt in smaller amounts directly from both countries while the central bank would resume its purchase of debt in the secondary market, the daily wrote in an advance released on Wednesday evening. The Bundesbank has opposed further ECB debt purchases.

The ECB Council will meet on Thursday and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it looked like a majority was emerging in favour of the ECB resuming its purchases of sovereign debt. It added there will most likely not be any official decision on such a measure.

There is a greater likelihood that Draghi will spell out in more concrete terms what he said last week - that the ECB will do everything within its mandate to support the euro, the paper said. A final decision is not expected until after September 12, after the German Constitutional Court rules on the ESM.

The daily said Draghi's plans could lead to the ESM taking part directly in the auctions of state debt by those countries affected, leading to a reduced interest rate for the auction.

The ECB's task would to be to work before the auctions to push the interest rates down to an acceptable level and to keep them fixed at that lower level for the longer term.

Sueddeutsche said it is hoped the plan would restore private investors' confidence in the bond market. The ESM would probably only have to allot relatively small sums of money for this or could bow out of bond auctions at the last minute if the interest rates had fallen to an acceptable level.

The daily said it was at the same time highly doubtful that the German government would agree to Draghi's approach. The Bundesbank also is likely to reject the idea, the paper added.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Michael Roddy)