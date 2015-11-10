HELSINKI The euro zone's inflation and growth prospects are facing downside risks, European Central Bank's governing council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday, adding the ECB is "willing and able" to act to achieve its price growth target.

"The growth and inflation outlook is still subject to downside risks," Liikanen, who is also Finland's central bank governor, said.

"The Governing Council is willing and able to act by using all the instruments available within its mandate if warranted in order to maintain an appropriate degree of monetary accommodation."

"The (almost 2 percent) inflation target of the ECB is symmetric. This means that monetary policy responds to both too slow and too high inflation rates with equal vigour."

Liikanen, who has traditionally been regarded as one of the more hawkish members of the governing council, recently acknowledged the risk of a further inflation slowdown.

